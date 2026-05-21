Woman Charged In Lake Winnipesaukee Teen Drowning

Woman Charged In Lake Winnipesaukee Teen Drowning
Morgan
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 21, 2026

A woman is facing charges in connection with a 17-year-old boy’s drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee last year.

Authorities say 50-year-old Buffy Ann Doyle gave alcohol to the teen and allowed him to enter the water while intoxicated.

Investigators say the teen entered the lake to retrieve a bag that fell overboard before drowning near Diamond Island and Rattlesnake Island.

Doyle has pleaded not guilty to charges including negligent homicide and is due back in court next month.

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