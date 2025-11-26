Woman Charged With Murdering Mother-In-Law

The NH state Attorney General’s Office says a woman is under arrest in connection with the murder of her mother-in-law.

According to authorities, 55-year-old Danielle Kelsen was taken into custody in Maine and charged with killing 88-year-old Janet Kelsen.

The victim’s body was found in an apartment on Front Street in Exeter where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law.

Kelsen is expected to be extradited back to New Hampshire in the next couple of weeks.