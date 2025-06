A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Exeter while trying to get a dog off the tracks.

On Monday, 42-year-old Alicia Leonardi was walking the animal in a wooded area near the Newfields Road trestle.

The dog ran onto the tracks and Leonardi ended up being hit and killed.

The dog and the other person Leonardi was with were not hurt.

Police are working with Amtrak and CSX to investigate the tragedy.