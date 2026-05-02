Woman in Deering Killed Standing in Driveway by Car

Police say a woman in Deering who was standing in her driveway was killed when a car involved in a DUI crash flipped on top of her yesterday.

The woman — identified as 75-year-old Matilde Mejia — was standing at the end of her driveway on Route 149 in Deering when the accident happened.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver — 35-year-old Henry Proctor of Francestown — was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He faces charges of negligent homicide and DUI.