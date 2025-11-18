Woman set on fire on Chicago L train, person of interest in custody: Police

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
November 18, 2025
Chicago police car is seen in Chicago, United States, on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) -- A man set a woman on fire while on a Chicago L train on Monday following a "verbal altercation," leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the incident, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday.

The arson attack occurred Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. near the Clark and Lake station, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was on a Chicago Transit Authority train "when she was involved in a verbal altercation with an approximately 45-year-old male," the Chicago Police Department said.

"That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid on to the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire," police said.

The man fled the scene when the train stopped, police said.

The woman fell to the ground upon exiting the train, police said. The fire was extinguished and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

White House government shutdown clock kept ticking, days after impasse ended

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Nov. 18, 2025
National News

Cargo ship initially lost power due to loose wire before crashing into Key Bridge: NTSB

Ayesha Ali, Sam Sweeney, and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Nov. 18, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital