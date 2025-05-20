Woman speaks out after alleged homophobic attack at McDonald’s in Illinois

Carpentersville Police Department

(CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.) -- A young woman was physically attacked and called "derogatory" names at a McDonald's in Illinois, with two males — including one juvenile — charged for the incident, according to the Carpentersville Police Department.

The incident occurred on May 13, when police responded to a report of a fight at a McDonald's in Carpentersville, Illinois, which is about an hour outside of Chicago.

Once on the scene, officials determined the incident "involved an aggravated battery against a female victim," police said in a press release shared over the weekend.

Officials said the altercation began when two male suspects made "derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation as they passed by her."

This confrontation escalated into a physical fight, police said.

The female victim, Kady Grass, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where "she was treated and subsequently released," police said.

Grass told Chicago ABC station WLS that the two males began stomping on her head, causing her to become unconscious.

"It just blew my mind that this happened and it was all because I like girls instead of men," Grass, who suffered a broken nose after the attack, told WLS.

Police said "multiple felony charges" were approved against the two males involved, including "the most serious" charge being aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, turned himself in to police on May 16, and the other male, 19-year-old John Kammrad, was arrested on May 17, officials said.

"This incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination within our community. The Carpentersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and promoting respect for all individuals," police said.

Kammrad was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and mob action-use of force or violence disturbing the peace, according to court records. He was in custody at the Kane County Jail, but court records indicate that on Monday, the suspect was "released to other agency."

Grass told WLS the state's attorney's office informed her they are also considering charging Kammrad with a hate crime.

Kammrad's status hearing is scheduled for May 22 and his plea setting is set for June 27, according to court records.

Court records indicate that Kammrad has appointed an attorney, but the name of the public defender is not listed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.