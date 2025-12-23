Woman stabbed to death at Barnes & Noble store in Florida: Police

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
December 23, 2025
The booking photo for Antonio Moore. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

(PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.) -- A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store in Florida, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday at a Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens, according to police.

Officers responding to the stabbing found the victim -- identified by police as Rita Loncharich -- inside the store and "immediately rendered aid," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect allegedly ran out of the store following the stabbing, according to police. 

Witnesses provided a description and investigators located the suspect -- identified by police as 40-year-old Antonio Moore -- a short time later, authorities said.

Moore was booked Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond, online jail records show.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for this attack."

ABC News has reached out to Barnes & Noble for comment.

