Woman Steals Ambulance

Woman Steals Ambulance
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 3, 2025

A woman is in jail for allegedly stealing an ambulance from Concord Hospital Friday.

The Lifestar ambulance transport van was parked in front of the emergency department when Ashley Coleman decided she needed a ride.

Concord police said the ambulance was found at 79 Clinton Street by its tracing system.

Coleman is facing charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unauthorized taking, driving after suspension and resisting arrest. She refused bail and will be arraigned Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Journal Poll on Senator Shaheen

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

NH Needs More EV Chargers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital