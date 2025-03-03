Woman Steals Ambulance

A woman is in jail for allegedly stealing an ambulance from Concord Hospital Friday.

The Lifestar ambulance transport van was parked in front of the emergency department when Ashley Coleman decided she needed a ride.

Concord police said the ambulance was found at 79 Clinton Street by its tracing system.

Coleman is facing charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unauthorized taking, driving after suspension and resisting arrest. She refused bail and will be arraigned Monday.