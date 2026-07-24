Woman Sues New Hampshire Over Ending Vehicle Emissions Tests

A woman in Wilton is suing the state of New Hampshire for ending its vehicle inspection program because of her concern for air quality.

Marilyn Jonas claims the end of annual car emissions testing could have long-term effects on the state’s air quality and that it violated the federal Clean Air Act.

Jonas is asking that the state reimplement the inspection program in some way.

The bill that banned required vehicle inspection was signed into law in June 2025.

The law went into affect at the beginning of this year.