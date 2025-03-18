Woman’s 1979 cold case rape, murder solved with genetic genealogy; 82-year-old suspect arrested

Prince George’s County Police Department

(NEW YORK) -- A man has been arrested in a woman's 1979 cold case murder after investigators used genetic genealogy to zero in on his identity, police in Maryland announced.

On March 3, 1979, the body of 31-year-old secretary Kathryn Donohue was discovered in a parking lot in Glenarden, Maryland, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

The Arlington, Virginia, resident was beaten, raped and killed in a "brutal murder," Bill DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said during a news conference on Tuesday.

No suspects were identified and the case went unsolved for decades, leaving Donohue's family waiting for answers, authorities said.

But police said DNA was left on her body.

In 2024, police said they identified a relative of the suspect through genetic genealogy, an investigative tool in which the unknown DNA from the crime scene is identified by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a database.

"Additional investigation ultimately led" police to identify the suspect as Rodger Zodas Brown, who lived in Prince George's County at the time of the murder, police said.

Brown, now 82, was arrested last week at his home in Pinehurst, North Carolina, police said. He was "solemn," "cold" and showed "no reaction" when he was arrested, police said.

There's no apparent connection between Donohue and Brown, police said.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, rape and related charges. He's in custody in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Maryland, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Brown had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

In a statement released by police, Donohue's family thanked the investigators, saying their "relentless pursuit of the truth" "has finally given us a sense of closure that we never thought possible after all this time."

"This case serves as a reminder that we will never give up seeking the truth no matter how much time has passed," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The investigation remains active. Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 301-516-2512.

