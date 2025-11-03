Worker trapped for 11 hours after collapse of medieval tower in central Rome

Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu via Getty Images

(ROME) -- A worker who had been trapped for 11 hours in the partial collapse of a medieval tower in the heart of Rome was rescued late Monday, officials said.

The 66-year-old man was the last of several workers saved in the rescue operation that was briefly interrupted by a second collapse of the 95-foot-tall Torre de' Conti tower, Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Rome Fire Service, told ABC News.

Cari said the worker was extracted from the rubble and was being taken to a hospital ambulance with a police escort. His condition was not immediately released.

“We have achieved an exceptional feat: the injured man has been extracted, brought to ground level, and is already in the ambulance. We can give the exceptional news that he is alive," Cari said.

Before being saved, the trapped worker was conscious and communicating with search-and-rescue crews, Cari said. About 140 firefighters responded to the scene, some digging with their bare hands to free the worker.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told reporters on Monday evening, just before the last rescue was made, that doctors had reached the worker and supplied him with oxygen.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, officials said.

The tower is in the historic part of central Rome near the Roman Forum and the Colosseum.

Cari said the emergency unfolded around 11 a.m. local time. At the time of the first collapse, 11 workers from two companies were working on the tower.

"It all happened suddenly," one of the workers told Italy's ANSA news agency. "Then I only saw the cloud of dust and the rescuers."

Cari said the second partial collapse occurred about an hour after the first, while firefighters were attempting to rescue the workers.

At least three other workers were pulled from the rubble, two of them unharmed, officials said. One rescued worker, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a head injury, officials said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The tower has been closed to the public since 2007, but recently received a large grant from Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the renovation, officials said.

The Torre dei Conti tower, which dates back to the 13th century, was built by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family.

