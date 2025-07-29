‘Worst-case scenario of famine’ unfolding in Gaza, IPC says

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The "worst-case scenario of famine" is unfolding in Gaza, according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations.

"Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths," the IPC warning said. "Latest data thresholds have been reached for food consumption in the Gaza Strip, and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City."

More than 100 aid groups warned last week of a dire food shortage in the territory, saying there was an impending "mass starvation" for the Palestinians living there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his administration have denied there is a hunger crisis in Gaza.

"Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie," Netanyahu said during an event in Jerusalem on Sunday. "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza."

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Monday to contradict Netanyahu, saying he doesn't know if he believes claims that there is no starvation occurring in Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would put in place daily "tactical" pauses and open corridors to facility aid delivery.

IPC said Tuesday it was issuing a "stark" warning about the scenario unfolding in Gaza, adding that malnutrition had been "rising rapidly" in the first half of July.

"Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response," the initiative said in its alert. "This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering."

