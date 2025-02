A 33-year-old Concord resident is facing multiple charges for driving the wrong way on I-93 causing damage to three vehicles.

NH State Police said Matthew Burt drove northbound in the southbound lanes for about 12 miles late yesterday afternoon.

He was eventually stopped when state troopers deployed a tire deflation device. Charges against Burt include DUI, conduct after an accident, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.