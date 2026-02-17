‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend

Entertainment News
Jill Lances
February 17, 2026
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the 'Wuthering Heights' poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wuthering Heights was the box office champ over the long holiday weekend.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, earned $38 million domestically over the Presidents’ Day holiday to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

The animated sports comedy GOAT, featuring the voices of Stephen Curry, David Harbour, Gabrielle Union and more, earned a solid #2 debut, bringing in $35 million, while the Chris Hemsworth/Halle Berry crime thriller Crime 101 debuted at #3 with $16.37 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was action-adventure comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, starring Sam Rockwell and Haley Lu Richardson, which brought in $4.15 million to debut at #7.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wuthering Heights -- $38 million
2. GOAT -- $35 million
3. Crime 101 -- $16.37 million
4. Send Help -- $10.4 million
5. Solo Mio -- $7.4 million
6. Zootopia 2 -- $5 million
7. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die - $4.15 million
8. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $3.91 million
9. Iron Lung --$3.7 million
10. Dracula -- $3.56 million

