Wyoming governor signs ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban into law

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon testifies during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill into law on Monday banning abortion in the state after a "fetal heartbeat" has been detected.

HB 126, or the Human Heartbeat Act, prohibits abortion once cardiac activity is identified, which is around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.

If cardiac activity is detected, an abortion can only be performed in the case of a medical emergency, meaning if the life of the mother is in danger or if continuing the pregnancy would cause serious or irreversible impairment of a major bodily function, according to the bill.

The bill does not include exceptions for pregnancies as a result of rape or incest.

Any person who intentionally or knowingly violates the act will be charged with a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, according to the bill.

"Today I signed the Human Heartbeat Act into law, reaffirming my view that life is sacred. I resoundingly share the determination to defend the lives of unborn children and support the intentions behind the Human Heartbeat Act," Gordon wrote in a post on X on Monday.

Previously, abortion was allowed in Wyoming until fetal viability, which occurs between 24 and 26 weeks of gestation.

Wyoming is now the fifth state at least to have a "heartbeat ban" following bans enacted in Florida, Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina.

"This ban is an attack on Wyomingites' constitutional freedom to make their own health care decisions, and it puts the health and well-being of our communities at risk," Julie Burkhart, president of Wellspring Health Access, Wyoming's only abortion clinic, said in a statement.

"Every day that this law is in effect means people in our state will face even greater barriers to abortion care -- and some may be denied this care altogether," the statement continued. "With so many across Wyoming already struggling to access reproductive health care, restrictive policies like these take us further in the wrong direction."

Burkhart said Wellspring Health Access is prepared to challenge the ban in court and will continue to work with regional and national partners to help patients access the care they need.

Gordon wrote in the post on X that he was concerned the bill was "well-intentioned" but would lead to a "fragile legal effort with significant risk of ending in the courts rather than in lasting, durable policy."

Gordon suggested that voters should decide on the issue and that a question be placed on a ballot asking if an abortion ban should be cemented in the state constitution.

