‘X-Men’ cast, release date revealed at D23

Entertainment News
Sean Keane
August 15, 2026
Maya Boyd, Inde Navarrette, Samara Weaving, Christopher Abbott, Kit Connor, Jake Schreier, Sadie Sink and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, speak onstage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The X-Men cast was revealed Friday during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23. 

The movie's mutants will include Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm and Sadie Sink will play Jean Grey.

Adam Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury, better known as supervillain Mr. Sinister.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously helmed 2025's Thunderbolts*. The movie will hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is the company's biennial exposition, where it previews upcoming movies, shows, experiences and products, in addition to honoring its history. This year's event is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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