‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 11, 2026
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in 'XO, Kitty' season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven't filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You're in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future."

"And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time," the synopsis continues. "But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han's bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other's eyes.

"First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3," Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. "Out April 2!"

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jennifer Hudson’s ‘so excited’ to help produce ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway

Jamia Pugh
Feb. 11, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Jason Momoa to star in ‘Helldivers’ video game film adaptation

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 11, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital