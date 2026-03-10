Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore added to cast of Netflix’s ‘One Attempt Remaining’

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 10, 2026
Yara Shahidi attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi, Nyambi Nyambi and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of director Kay Cannon's Netflix crypto comedy One Attempt Remaining, according to Deadline.

They are three of seven people recently added to the cast, although details about their characters are under wraps. Previously announced stars include leads Jennifer Garner and John Cena, as well as Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.

According to Netflix, One Attempt Remaining will follow a divorced couple who have three days to remember the password to their cryptocurrency, which is now worth millions. In the process of retracing their steps, they not only try to find the password but also the reason they initially fell in love.

The film, written by Joe Boothe, Alexa Alemanni and Cannon, has begun production in LA.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Road to the Oscars 2026: All about the first-time nominees

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 10, 2026
Entertainment News

Road to the Oscars 2026: All about the first-time nominees

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 10, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital