‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
January 16, 2026
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series 'The Madison.' (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Yellowstone spinoff The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The Taylor Sheridan series, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as "the heart of the family" Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

