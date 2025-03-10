‘You’ season 5 official trailer finds Joe Goldberg back in New York City

CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of You is here.

Netflix released the trailer for the last season of the popular psychological thriller series on Monday. The episodes drop on the streamer on April 24.

Season 5 follows Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg as he "returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” according to the season's official synopsis.

"Hello, you. You're back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person who could make it possible," Badgley's Joe says in his signature voiceover in the trailer. "Fame definitely took a little bit of getting used to. But to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self."

Along with scenes from Joe's new life in the spotlight, the trailer also shows off people being suspicious of him. A quick shot of a newspaper headline reads, "Joe Goldmurder," with the sub headline, "Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?"

"At heart, I am a normal guy," Joe says in the trailer, cut between scenes of him brandishing knives and throwing a brick on someone's head. "Is this what I deserve?"

The season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

