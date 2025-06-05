You’ll be changed for good: Watch the trailer for ﻿’Wicked’ ﻿sequel

Entertainment News
Josh Johnson
June 4, 2025
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The trailer for the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has arrived.

The nearly three-minute clip picks up where 2024's Wicked left off, and finds Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, who's been branded the Wicked Witch of the West, on the run as she plots to expose the fraudulent Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.

"I'm off to see the Wizard," Elphaba declares as she grabs her broom and black hat.

We also see Ariana Grande's Glinda, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, and hear clips of songs including "No Good Deed" and "For Good," the latter of which gives the movie its title.

Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Zoe Saldaña fell sick immediately after she won her Oscar: ‘I collapsed right after’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 4, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital