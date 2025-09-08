YouTube survival challenge contestant rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods: Police

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
September 8, 2025
A 36-year-old woman, who was participating in a YouTube survival challenge, was rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods, according to Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police.

(MICHIGAN) -- A 36-year-old woman who was participating in a YouTube survival challenge was rescued after spending nearly 18 hours in the woods, according to Michigan State Police.

State Police Troopers on Saturday responded to the Pigeon River State Forest to assist the Otsego County Sheriff's Office in locating a "woman missing from California," officials said in a statement.

The woman, who was "participating in a YouTube outdoor survival contest," left the "designated base camp to search for water" at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, and when she did not return, the contest hosts "initiated their own search efforts," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

After "unsuccessful attempts to locate her," someone called 911 at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, which prompted a "coordinated search effort" looking through the "dense forest," officials said.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, officials located the missing woman and "directed the canine units to her," police said. She was located within a "swampy area" and had been missing in the "cold and rain for almost 18 hours," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities were able to "walk her out of the woods safely," according to police said. She was released with no serious injuries, the sheriff's office noted.

Officials did not identify the woman in their public statements, but applauded the rescue effort.

"Great work by all first responders on the scene," police said.

In a statement sent to ABC News, YouTube said it had "no involvement or awareness of this event, and YouTube does not provide or contribute to this type of content."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Sep. 8, 2025
National News

13-year-old boy with ‘school shooter ideations’ found with collection of guns, ‘mass shooting’ writings: Sheriff

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Sep. 8, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital