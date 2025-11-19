Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron

Entertainment News
Yi-Jin Yu
November 19, 2025
Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution's "I Would Die 4 U" and a cha-cha to "Kiss," also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

