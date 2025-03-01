Zelenskyy receives warm welcome from British prime minister, a day after White House blowup

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- One day after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump blew up, the Ukrainian president was warmly welcomed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy was all smiles on Saturday as he was greeted by Starmer outside No. 10 Downing Street, and the pleasantries continued during their photo spray inside.

Starmer pledged the United Kingdom's "unwaving" support for Ukraine.

"We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take," said the prime minister, who also visited Trump this week.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Starmer.

"We are happy to have such partners and such friends," he said.

Starmer will host a summit of European leaders on Sunday to discuss ideas to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy was slated to meet with King Charles III as well, the president's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told ABC News.

Buckingham Palace had not confirmed the meeting as of Saturday afternoon.

The meeting followed Zelenskyy leaving the White House on Friday after Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance got into a fiery argument with the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy was supposed to sign a deal that would have given the United States access to his country's critical minerals, but the deal-signing ceremony was canceled after the blowup.

After his meeting with Starmer, Zelenskyy posted on X that the U.K. had agreed to a loan agreement.

"This loan will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets," he said. "The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice -- the one who started the war must be the one to pay."

