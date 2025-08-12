Zelenskyy says Putin ‘definitely’ not preparing to end war despite Trump summit

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for "new offensive operations" despite Friday's looming peace summit in Alaska.

Fierce frontline combat and long-range drone and missile strikes are ongoing as the U.S. and Russia prepare for Friday's meeting. Ukrainian representatives are not expected to attend, though a source in Zelenskyy's office told ABC News on Monday that "everything is very fluid."

Zelenskyy and his officials have gone on a diplomatic offensive ahead of the meeting, seeking to shore up foreign support behind Ukraine's key demands in any peace deal.

On Monday, Zelenskyy suggested that Putin is not ready to end the fighting, despite Friday's meeting in Alaska.

Citing a report from his intelligence and military commands, Zelenskyy said in a statement that Putin "is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or an end to the war. Putin is determined only to present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before."

"So far, there is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation," he added. "On the contrary, they are redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations."

"If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy has said Kyiv will not cede any territory to Russia, will not abandon its NATO ambitions and will not allow any limitations on its armed forces.

Among Moscow's demands are that Ukraine cede several regions -- not all of which are controlled by Russian troops -- in the south and east of the country, accept curbs on the size and sophistication of its military and be permanently excluded from NATO. Putin also wants all international sanctions on Russia to be lifted in the event of a peace deal.

Russia's demands, Zelenskyy has said, constitute an attempt to "partition Ukraine."

President Donald Trump on Monday described the coming summit as a "feel out meeting," telling reporters, "I'm going in to speak to Vladimir, and I'm going to be telling him, 'You got to end this war. You got to end it'."

"And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," Trump said.

When asked how he would know if a deal is possible, the president replied, "Because that's what I do. I make deals."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.