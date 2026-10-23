Zelenskyy tells ABC News Starlink network still isn’t fully working

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News, Oct. 23, 2026, that the Starlink network is still not fully working, despite assurances from President Donald Trump. (ABC News)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News on Friday that the Starlink network, which is crucial for the country's military operations, is still not fully working, despite assurances from President Donald Trump.

"It works, but it's still limited," Zelenskyy said, telling ABC News that the network's range was narrow.

Trump was asked about possible ongoing problems with the network when he met reporters at the White House on Friday, responding that he hadn't spoken to Elon Musk -- whose company SpaceX runs Starlink -- about it yet.

"I've heard it was fixed, but if it's not, I'll speak to him," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine has received only 24 Patriot interceptor missiles from the U.S. in the last three months when it needs many more than that.

On Thursday night alone, 30 ballistic missiles hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv, he said. Ukraine would need 350 Patriot interceptors a month, on average, according to Zelenskyy.

The Trump administration has denied ordering a slowdown in Starshield and Starlink-supported networks, with administration officials pointing to Elon Musk's SpaceX -- which runs the network -- for the slowdown.

In a post on X last week, Musk addressed the government's relationship to Starlink and its missile-tracking Starshield program.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," he wrote. "Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company."

Amid the heightened strain, Ukrainian officials have also reported Russian ballistic missile attacks without the kind of warning from partners that has been typical in the conflict.

Zelenskyy previously said Ukrainian military officials were told by U.S. counterparts there would be consequences for not halting the long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries, including a suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Following talks with U.S. officials, Zelenskyy said Tuesday the early warning system had resumed.

"Starlink service will be restored within the next 48 hours", Zelenskyy said on Tuesday at a press conference in Oslo. "As for the ballistic missile launch warning system, we are grateful to the Americans. It is working now. That is excellent."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday denied that the U.S. had ever paused or changed intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The White House has recently intensified pressure on Zelenskyy to make concessions to secure a peace deal with Moscow, with Trump repeatedly blaming Kyiv for the lack of progress in U.S.-sponsored peace talks.

Trump, who earlier this month lifted Russian oil sanctions to allow for diesel imports amid high fuel prices, has also pressed Zelenskyy to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy has criticized the move as playing into Russia's hands and allowing them to prolong the war in Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Wednesday for the latest round of U.S.-led peace talks to end Moscow's ongoing invasion, which the Kremlin launched in February 2022. The talks came a day after Witkoff met with Zelenskyy in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

Putin said Thursday that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks "to discuss ensuring the security of Ukraine and Russia once peace agreements have been reached -- in their final form."

Amid the diplomatic efforts, Russia and Ukraine have continued to trade massive strikes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.