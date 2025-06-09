Zelenskyy: US moved ‘20,000 missiles’ to fight drones from Ukraine to the Middle East

Politics News
Chris Boccia and Martha Raddatz, ABC News
June 9, 2025
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News' Martha Raddatz that his defense minister told him Friday the U.S. had transferred anti-drone weapons which defended against Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy said the U.S. would divert "20,000 missiles" from Ukraine's arsenal to the Middle East, where it appears the U.S. would use them for its own force protection.

“Without the help of the United States, we will have more losses,” Zelenskyy told Raddatz in Kyiv last week.

The move comes as Russia ramps up its drone attacks and after Ukraine struck deep inside Russia with its own drones last week, shocking Russia in a clandestine operation.

Overnight Sunday, Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles into Ukraine in an attack the Ukrainian Air Force called an “absolute record” for a Russian aerial offensive.

The Pentagon declined to confirm the assets were being relocated.

The Ukrainian president said the assets were “not expensive, but [a] special technology” which specifically defended against Shahed drones.

The Shaheds are an inexpensive drone originally made by Iran and imported by Moscow. Russia now mass produces them.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Pentagon authorized a transfer of an anti-drone technology utilized by Ukraine to take down Russian drones.

“We counted on these 20,000 missiles,” Zelesnkyy told Raddatz in their exclusive Friday sit-down. He said that earlier in the day, “my Minister of Defense told me that United States moved it to the Middle East.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump escalates fight with Newsom with arrest threat over LA protests

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Jun. 9, 2025
Politics News

Warren urges Department of Education IG to investigate DOGE access to student loan data

Arthur Jones II, ABC News
Jun. 9, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital