Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
January 14, 2026
Zendaya stars in season 3 of 'Euphoria.' (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

I have never, ever been happier.

HBO shared the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria on Wednesday.

Season 3 of the show once again stars Zendaya in her Emmy-winning role of Rue Bennett. Picking up after a time jump, according to its official logline, the story follows "a group of childhood friends" who "wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil."

The rest of the main cast includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

This new trailer finds Zendaya's Rue finding comfort in newfound faith. We see her in prayer sitting in a pew at a church.

"A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith," Rue says.

We also see the drug lord Laurie (Kelly) confront Rue about the money she owes her. Later on, we see Lexi (Apatow) ask Rue if she's heard from Jules (Schafer). It's implied they haven't spoken in a while.

As for the other characters, we see that Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are still in a relationship and engaged to be married. Nate is a construction worker, while Cassie is selling intimate photos and videos of herself online.

Sam Levinson created, wrote, directed and executive produced season 3 of Euphoria. This new season was shot on a brand-new KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Additionally, season 3 is the first narrative TV series to shoot a significant amount on 65mm film.

This is meant to provide "for an expanded image on screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world," according to a press release from HBO.

Euphoria season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

