Zendaya to star in A24 sci-fi film from director Alex Garland

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 15, 2026
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2026, in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Zendaya is taking her talent to the sci-fi genre.

The actress is set to play the lead character in a new, currently untitled sci-fi film from Alex Garland for A24.

Garland wrote and will direct the film. Its plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. The new movie will start production in 2027.

This continues Zendaya's collaboration with A24 after her Emmy-winning lead performance in the HBO series Euphoria and the Kristoffer Borgli film The Drama.

A24 has previously released Garland's films Ex Machina, Civil War, Men and Warfare. The studio is also set to put out his upcoming Elden Ring adaptation. It stars Kit Connor and Cailee Spaeny and has a release date of March 3, 2028.

Zendaya has had a busy 2026. After starring in The Drama, she was also seen in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. She also reprised her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has made over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office. In December, she will once again play Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

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