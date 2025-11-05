Zohran Mamdani makes history — and strikes a chord among Muslims, South Asians

Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress

(NEW YORK) -- Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani's projected victory as New York City's first Muslim and South Asian mayor marks a historic moment, that could galvanize those communities, some voters and experts tell ABC News.

"It is going to make a big difference for our people -- South Indians, Muslims, people who are immigrants like me. They will also think … there's a place for them in this country," Asif Mahmood, a Democratic bundler who helped fundraise for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris and ran for Congress himself, told ABC News ahead of Election Day.

Some Democratic strategists have pointed out that South Asian and Arab Muslims in the U.S., many of whom immigrated post-1965, have historically not been invested in politics. Asian-Americans in general have also been underrepresented in polling and research, even in recent election years, ABC News previously reported.

But Mamdani's catapult into the national spotlight could help turn the tide, with members of those communities mobilizing in large numbers on his behalf throughout his campaign.

In fact, South Asian voter turnout in the 2025 NYC primary election increased by about 40% compared to the 2021 primary, according to data from research firm L2 provided to ABC News.

"This has created so much interest," Mahmood said, saying that South Asians and Muslims are "definitely engaging more" in New York politics. He did, however, express concerns over how long the participation will last, and said he was "real skeptical" that such energy will translate to other candidates in the future.

The emphasis on a candidate's identity was particularly heightened in this race -- something that has been embraced by Mamdani's campaign and supporters, but attacked by his opponents.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani is a Muslim of Indian descent who has lived in the United States since he was seven years old before becoming a naturalized citizen in 2018.

"This campaign has awakened something powerful in New York’s South Asian and Muslim communities -- a sense of visibility, pride, and political belonging that’s been denied for generations," Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for Mamdani, told ABC in a statement.

Vishvajit Singh, a storyteller and artist who has lived in NYC for ten years, told ABC News prior to Election Day that "the excitement to vote is real, even beyond the South Asian community."

"Both supporters and critics of his candidacy stand to benefit -- his rise may open more opportunities for South Asians ('desis') in U.S. governance," Singh said, adding that Mamdani's victory will "inspire children of brown and even Hispanic backgrounds to think about big governmental positions."

Raza Ahmad Rumi, a policy analyst and lecturer at City University of New York originally from Pakistan, told ABC how Mamdani’s rise "reflects a generational shift in New York politics."

"His charisma and connection with people -- including support from white and Jewish youth -- show that his appeal goes far beyond identity," Rumi said.

Mamdani's impact appears to transcend beyond the Big Apple, reaching community members across the country and overseas.

"I don't know a single South Asian -- and I know a lot of South Asians -- who doesn't know about this race going on," Mahmood, who is based in California, said.

Dr. Naomi Green, assistant-secretary general for the Muslims Council of Britain, told ABC News that Mamdani's "broad support across New York and beyond is proof that people value justice and inclusion over prejudice." In 2016, London made history when the city elected its first Muslim mayor.

Ushering in NYC's first Muslim mayor marks a significant milestone in a place that has experienced longstanding Islamophobia, especially following the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in the city.

The dark day in NYC was repeatedly mentioned in the run-up to Election Day, with Mamdani accusing his opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of engaging in Islamophobic rhetoric relating to him and 9/11.

Cuomo has pushed back on these accusations, arguing that Mamdani was being divisive and falsely alleging Islamophobia. Speaking to Fox News just days before the election, Cuomo accused Mamdani of "playing the race card" and attempting to win voters on the basis of his identity.

Mahmood told ABC that such commentary actually helped Mamdani by fueling voter anger against his opponents.

But not all South Asians are enthusiastic about Mamdani. In October, Cuomo launched a "South Asians for Cuomo" coalition that rallied around the Independent candidate over Mamdani.

The Indian community has seen particular divide, with some criticizing Mamdani's economic policies and even accusing him of being anti-Hindu, pointing to his past remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mamdani campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on these anti-Hindu accusations. A campaign adviser told the New York Times that Mamdani rejects anti-Hindu rhetoric, and pointed out that his mother is Hindu.

Fahad Solaiman, member of Jackson Heights Bangladeshi Business Development Association and Community Board, told ABC that he takes issue with feasibility of Mamdani's promises, calling them "unrealistic."

"We're hardworking people. There are so many South Asian Americans in public office now -- even the FBI Director is South Asian. But the problem isn't who's in office; it's the kind of promises being made. [Mamdani] overpromises constantly," Solaiman said.

Mamdani has also received backlash from some members of the Jewish community, with over 1,000 rabbis nationwide signing a letter decrying his rhetoric on Israel.

Mamdani's victory as the Democratic candidate also comes during a time of declining Democratic support among Indian-Americans nationwide. The Carnegie Endowment for American Peace found less Indian-Americans voting blue in 2024 compared to 2020, even with former Vice President Harris, a Black and Indian woman, at the top of the Democratic ticket.

A recent Pew Research Center report also noted shrinking Muslim support for Democrats, with 42% of Muslims identifying with or leaning Republican in 2024, compared to 13% of Muslims identifying or leaning Republican in 2017.

Mahmood emphasized that Mamdani’s identity does not define his candidacy.

"He's not going to make his mayorship [about being] a Muslim mayor, but he's a good mayor, and he happens to be Muslim," Mahmood said. "He's a good mayor, he happens to be South Asian."

