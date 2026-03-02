‘Zombies 5’ officially happening without Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly

The logo for 'Zombies 5.' (Disney)

If they laugh, we'll say, we're getting a fifth Zombies movie someday.

A fifth film in the hit Zombies franchise has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel. It will begin production in New Zealand in the spring, with its official title to be announced at a later date.

Malachi Barton and Freya Skye are set to star in this new movie after joining the franchise as characters Victor and Nova in the fourth film. Original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will not return as Zed and Addison, although they will remain involved as executive producers.

Also returning for the fifth film is Trevor Tordjman, who will reprise his role as Bucky, Addison's cousin and the beloved cheer captain from the original trilogy.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires stars Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife will also make up this new movie's cast.

As far as plot goes, Zombies 5 will feature the introduction of mermaids into the Zombies universe.

There is peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires following the events of the fourth film. But it is "put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies," according to an official description. "Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build."

New cast members include Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin and Olive Mortimer as Sandy, who are a trio of mysterious mermaids. Emily Costtrici also joins the cast as Izzy, a zombie who is Zed’s cousin and a new transfer student.

Paul Hoen, who has directed all of the films in the Zombies franchises, returns to helm this fifth installment.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney Channel and Disney+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.