‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 20, 2025
Disney

The teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Disney released the teaser trailer for the animated sequel on Tuesday, which finds Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, hanging out with a new character named Gary De'Snake. He is a mysterious pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

"Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down," according to the film's official synopsis. "To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

ABC Audio spoke with Goodwin at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where she said it was amazing to get to return to the character of Judy Hopps.

"She's the best," Goodwin said. "I can't generally watch myself. I think a lot of actors are like this. Zootopia's one I can watch again and again, and had to, having children. And I have to say, that made it easier to slip right back in, because I was like, oh, I really get who this character is now. I've seen the movie a hundred times."

Disney Animation chief and creative officer Jared Bush wrote and directed Zootopia 2. He promises a larger world for fans to explore.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush said. “Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Shakira returns to voice Gazelle in the sequel, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the cast.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital