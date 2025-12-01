‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with $156 million

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in 'Zootopia 2.' (Walt Disney Studios)

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 - $156 million

2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million

3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million

4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million

5. The Running Man – $5.52 million

6. Eternity - $5.23 million

7. Rental Family – $3.07 million

8. Hamnet – $1.35 million

9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million

10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.