Ayotte Proclaims Holocaust Remembrance Day

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 27, 2025

New Hampshire is honoring those killed in the Holocaust.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has declared today Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It was 80 years ago today that the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated.

Ayotte says that marked the end of one of history’s darkest chapters and served as a stark reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust. She adds this day serves as a solemn reminder of the catastrophic consequences of hatred, bigotry and intolerance, and it calls on us to stand united against anti-semitism, prejudice and all forms of discrimination.

