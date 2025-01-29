Fire In Pittsfield Overnight

No one was injured after a multi-family house caught fire in Pittsfield last night.

The Pittsfield Fire Department said crews responded to the fire on 18 Smith Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Crews from multiple towns, including Barnstead, Chichester, Concord and Epsom, responded to the scene when the fire escalated to a second alarm. Firefighters on the scene said that everyone in the apartment building were able to get out safely. The fire was eventually put out and the cause is still undetermined.