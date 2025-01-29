NH News Briefs 1-29-2025

Officials and organizations across New Hampshire and Maine are concerned about a funding freeze issued by President Trump’s administration. The Office of Management and Budget was ordered Monday to pause things such as agency grants, loans and other financial assistance programs. Nonprofit groups and state programs are worried about what may happen of their funding ends up getting cut off. A federal judge issued a ruling yesterday putting the freeze on hold through at least Monday. The Manchester Planning Board is expected to review a plan that would lead to 100 new housing units in the city. The proposal calls for 60 units on top of the Brady Sullivan Properties and 40 more at the former Manchester Mental Health Center on Elm Street about a mile away. For years, the city has struggled to find enough homes for residents to live in. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 6th at City Hall.