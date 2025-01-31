NH News Briefs 1-31-2025

A Londonderry police office is continuing to recover after being injured in the line of duty. Authorities say the officer was checking on a vehicle that has broken down on Hardy Road yesterday when they were hit by a passing vehicle. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and there is no word how badly they were wounded. So far, no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

A Rochester woman who killed her domestic partner will be spending decades behind bars. Yesterday, a judge sentenced 66-year-old Haydee Rivera-Nadeau to 28 to 56 years behind bars for shooting and taking the life of Lisa Rocheleau in 2023. Rocheleau’s family said she and Rivera-Nadeau had an abusive relationship that ended right before Rocheleau was murdered. Rivera-Nadeau fled to North Carolina after the shooting and told the court yesterday what happened was an accident.

An admitted drug trafficker is awaiting sentencing in May. The New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office said Lewistone Baez Miranda of Puerto Rico, formerly living in Manchester, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. According to a plea agreement Baez Miranda was the leader of a drug trafficking organization that shipped cocaine from Puerto Rico to Manchester.