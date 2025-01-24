Poll: NH Residents Divided On Trump

Poll: NH Residents Divided On Trump
January 24, 2025

New Hampshire residents are divided about Donald Trump’s second presidency.

According to a new Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire, Republicans are enthusiastic or satisfied and Democrats are angry or dissatisfied.

As divided as the state already is, 48-percent think the country will become more divided during the Trump presidency, 25-percent believe it will be more unified and 24-percent think it will stay about the same.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-seven percent.

